ECG intensifies customer education on how to pay bills using digital platform

graphic.com.gh Aug - 07 - 2023 , 15:31

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is embarking on an educational campaign on its digital platform, the PowerApp, which allows customers to pay bills and purchase prepaid credit electronically.

ECG since May 2023 has gone cashless following an enhancement of the ECG PowerApp to help provide convenience for customers and enhance operational efficiency.

in the Volta Region, the Public Relations Officer of ECG says the educational campaign is part of efforts to ensure customers navigate the app with ease and also get more clients to use the app to transact business.

“Over the past week, we have sensitized the Ho Central Market Mosque, Ho Zongo Mosque, Sokode Gbogame SDA Church, Xorla SDA Church, and Kpedze Market among others and the feedback from customers has been positive”, Obeng Antwi stated.

The PRO said the ECG PowerApp has been upgraded with features to ensure a full complement of operating a cashless system and provide convenience for customers.

The new features include statements, viewing bills, and payment history, with smart prepaid meter customers in the Volta Region being able to view their consumption history.

Mr. Obeng Antwi further indicated that using the ECG PowerApp or the short code, *226#, to transact business does not attract momo charges or E-levy and encouraged customers to make use of the cashless system.