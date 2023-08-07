Awoshie Mangoase residents protest pedestrian knockdowns on Awoshie-Pokuase road

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 07 - 2023 , 14:39

Some residents of Awoshie Mangoase in Accra on Monday blocked the main Awoshie highway to protest what they said was frequent knockdown of pedestrians on the Awoshie to Pokuase highway.

They blocked some sections of the road after a man was was reportedly knocked down on Monday morning.

A police team that responded to the spontaneous protest rounded up about 15 suspects for unlawful assembly.

According to the protesters, about 45 individuals have been knocked down on that stretch in the last one year.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, some of them called for the installation of speed ramps and a repair of malfunctioning traffic lights along the stretch.

“Since January 2024, about 45 people have been knocked down in this area, they have just killed someone this morning, and they have refused to give us a permit after a series of calls.

