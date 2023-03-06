Make mental health your priority "Dr Acquah-Coleman advises students"

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 06 - 2023 , 07:58

The Director of Student Affairs at the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Dr Richmond Acquah-Coleman, has called on students to make their mental health their priority.

He explained that as new students, they would be facing new stressors and challenges that they might not have experienced.

“We want to emphasise that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Taking care of your mental health can improve your physical health and vice versa.

It’s important to prioritise both aspects of your well-being,” he stated.

He made the call at the school’s 21st matriculation ceremony in Accra last Friday.

Dr Acquah-Coleman, who is also the student counsellor, explained that there were resources available to support the students’ mental health and wellness such as their counselling services.

That, he said, provided confidential, free support to students who might be struggling with a variety of issues, from homesickness, learning and emotional problems.

He urged the students to take advantage of the resources available when they found themselves struggling, saying, “seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength and self-awareness”.

“I urge you to create a study schedule and stick to it.

The ability to manage your time effectively will not only help you to achieve academic success but will also enable you to balance your academic and social life,” he explained.

Dr Acquah-Coleman said campus life was more than just academics as it was a time for students to discover themselves, explore new ideas and engage in extracurricular activities.

“It is also important to practise self-care and develop healthy habits that promote your overall well-being.

This can include getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, eating well and engaging in activities that you enjoy,” he added.

Ceremony

The President of AUCC, Professor Abeiku Blankson, said about 379 students were admitted, which was made up of 213 in Bachelor in Communication Studies, 157 in Bachelor in Business Administration and nine opted for Diploma in Management Studies.

He explained that the undergraduate student population of AUCC; 1,282 comprise of 1,260 Ghanaians and 22 foreign students from nine countries; Ivory Coast, Benin, Nigeria, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Liberia.

He noted that the university was working towards being a Chartered University by 2024 as directed by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

That, he said, would make AUCC a separate independent university as they were known to be affiliated with University of Ghana.

He advised students to make good use of opportunities and resources available in the school and “never let go of your social life but live it with caution”.

Prof. Blankson called on the students to desist from any form of academic malpractice that might compel the Academic Board to suspend or expel them.

Expectations

Speaking on behalf of the Matriculants, Dora Mwinteroo Diyuoh, said one of the expectations of the students was to have a good atmosphere between students and faculty members who “we believe, will spearhead and build us up in this environment.

We came empty and we rely on you for impartation to be fulfilled to the brim”.

She said the students expected the management of the college to help establish more industrial relations with other organisations to facilitate more job opportunities for students before they graduate.