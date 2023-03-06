AAG seeks partnership with MMDAs on nuisance billboards

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 06 - 2023 , 07:33

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure the removal of all unlawfully erected billboards in the national capital.

According to the association, many parts of Accra continued to be dotted with unsightly and substandard billboards, causing a nuisance to the public, the Executive Director of the association, Francis Dadzie, told the Daily Graphic last Saturday, on the sidelines of the Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign.

The exercise was organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), under the Greater Accra Must Work agenda, ahead of the 66th regional Independence Day celebration to be held in Tema.

Mr Dadzie said the AAG was ready to assist the various MMDAs to get rid of all billboards erected at inappropriate locations, which could be harmful to the public.

Support

As part of AAG’s commitment towards the Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign in the Tema Metropolis, Mr Dadzie said the AAG had donated more than 10 billboards, mounted at strategic locations in the Tema metropolis to support the minister’s campaign.

He added that the AAG produced jingles to go alongside the campaign and urged the residents to come out in their numbers to support the activities.

Mr Dadzie expressed the resolve of the AAG in sustaining the legacy of a clean community and urged the various MMDAs to partner the association.

“We want the various MMDAs to see the AAG as partners in development and work closely with us to check the illegal planting of billboards in the city,” he said, adding that when the city is clean and the economy is doing well, businesses, including members of the AAG, get the opportunity to engage in their businesses smoothly.

Mr Dadzie noted that there were a number of billboards dotted in the city illegally because some Assemblies had decided not to work with the AAG but rather resort to individuals who had no knowledge of industry standards and regulations.

According to him, Assemblies that worked with the AAG had a lot of revenue because the AAG, as the regulatory body for its members within the advertising industry, had what it took to ensure sanity and safety in the erection of those signage.

“The RCC knows the worth of the AGG and we hope that after these celebrations, they will impress on the assemblies to work with the AAG to increase their revenue and improve public safety to ensure that the landscape in the city is beautified,” he said

Health screening

Apart from the clean-up exercise, the GARCC, in collaboration with the Regional Health Directorate, organised a free health screening for residents of Tema.

A team of doctors and nurses who conducted the exercise screened the beneficiaries of illnesses such as malaria, diabetes, sugar levels, blood pressure, hepatitis, eye and dental diseases, anaemia and other health conditions.

They also received free consultations and drugs while others were enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, commended the residents for participating in the clean-up exercise and for patronising the health screening programme

He advised the residents to take their health issues seriously and regularly go for check-ups as a preventive measure.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Charity Sarpong, in an interview, said in the light of the outbreaks of Lassa Fever in the country, residents should maintain a clean environment and avoid contact with food or household items contaminated by rodents infected with the Lassa fever virus.

She called on citizens to practise good personal hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap under running water and visiting the nearest health facility when they notice any of the signs and symptoms, including fever, headache, sore throat and general body weakness, among others.