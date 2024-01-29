Major Mahama's murder: 12 out of 14 suspects found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

Justice Agbenorsi and Diana Mensah Jan - 29 - 2024 , 14:24

The Accra High Court has pronounced 12 out of the 14 persons standing trial for the murder of late Major Maxwell Mahama guilty of the offence of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

That was after a seven-member panel returned a unanimous verdict of guilty against the assemblyman for the area, William Baah, Bernard Asamoah, aka Daddy; Kofi Nyarko, aka Abortion; Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Michael Anim.

The rest are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu and Kwadwo Anim.

Graphic Online's Justice Agbenorsi and Diana Mensah who in the courtroom report that two of the people standing trial alongside the 12 —Bismark Donkor and Bismarck Abanga — were however acquitted and discharged after the jury returned a not guilty verdict in their favour.

They were standing trial on charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

