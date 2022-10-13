Living Faith Ministries launches Kingdom Summit 2022

A non-denominational Christian organisation, the Living Faith Ministries International Church (LFMIC) has launched the second edition of the Kingdom Summit designed to provide the youth with relevant insights in the Bible, business and leadership.
Dubbed “ Kingdom Summit 2022”, it will be held on the theme; “ Your Kingdom Come: Matthew 6:10”, and is scheduled to take place from Sunday, November 6, 2022 to Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Scheduled to lead the capacity building aspect of the summit are some members of the business community in Ghana and the United States of America.
It is therefore expected to impact the youth with knowledge on how to reign in leadership, business and entrepreneurship.
As part of the week-long event, there would also be donations of various items including food, medicine and clothing to people in some neighbourhoods of Accra.
The message
Speaking ahead of the event in Accra last Sunday, the Head Pastor of LFMIC, Bishop Dr Dominic Newlove Allotey said the summit was aimed at conveying a message of liberty, power, healing, uplifting and domination.
He said Ghana had become a place where people have lost their abilities to create and mortgaged everything to prayer
“My message is a message that tells people that you have the potential to become anything and everything that God has ordained you to be”, Dr Allotey said.
“We want to let people know that you can lead a victorious life so you can expect that by the time you walk out of here through the conference, your life has totally being changed and impacted”, he added.