Leaders must exhibit integrity, respect for others — Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Beatrice Laryea Oct - 19 - 2023 , 07:38

A former Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said integrity, respect and sensitivity should be the hallmark of leaders who steer the affairs of any institution or organisation.

“Qualities that run through successful leadership and outcomes must include integrity, respect for, and sensitivity to those who bring them to such positions and not to behave towards them as though we are lords to those down the line.

She maintained that the fact that one had been put in a leadership position did not mean that others were subordinates, less sensible and not worthy of intelligence as those placed in such position.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said this at the Girls Leadership Boot Camp under the” She Leads Project” organised for about 150 young women drawn from the Northern, Eastern, Ashanti, Upper West and Central regions by Plan International Ghana, an organisation that focuses on Children’s Rights and Women Empowerment in Accra.

Running mate

The 2020 Running Mate of former President, John Dramani Mahama, was of the view that true leaders must have the maturity and virtue to engage, consult, recognise the talent of others and create the opportunity and space for their development.

She said as young women who aspired to the positions of leadership, they must aim high, work towards excellence in whatever field, and not be afraid to try, accept responsibility and learn from their mishaps.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang disclosed that in spite of gender role differentiation, there was hardly any profession in which women did not or could not participate, including areas of medical and health sciences, food processing and preservation, architecture, military, astronomy, weaving, hunting and human sciences.

She encouraged the young ladies to study the history of the African continent, country, community and family in order to discover those who served without greed, arrogance, hypocrisy and to know leaders who put the nation, society and others first.

She expressed her appreciation to the Ghana Office of Plan International for its laudable objective of nurturing young women for leadership roles and empowerment.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied to the programme by current and former Women Organisers of the NDC, including Ms Anita de Sosoo.