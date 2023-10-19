6 Envoys present letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo

Chris Nunoo Oct - 19 - 2023 , 07:59

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received the letters of credence of six envoys at the Jubilee House in Accra.

They were the Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, David Kabre; Peru, Rose Liliana Gomez Cardenas De Weston, and the High Commissioner of Zambia, Daniel Mahongo.

The others were the Ambassador of Thailand, Kittisak Klomchit; the High Commissioner of The Bahamas, Andrew Augustus Wilson, and the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Julio Amaury Justo Duarte.

Burkina Faso

The first to present his credential was Mr Kabre, who stressed the need for stronger partnership to help address challenges in their respective countries.

He pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor by holding regular joint cooperation committee meetings.

Mr Kabre also expressed his commitment to continue negotiations on a railway interconnection and the Bolga-Po pipeline projects between the two countries and ensure their completion.

He further promised to promote the free movement of people and goods, and to strengthen military and security cooperation between the two countries in line with the fight against terrorism.

President Akufo-Addo said: “You are our northern neighbour with cultural, economic and ethnic ties”.

He said the relations between the two countries were of strategic importance, adding that “we have also the economic and social relations that we need to develop and intensify”.

The President also underscored the need to fight against terrorism, saying Mr Kabre’s presence in Ghana would reinforce the cooperation and dynamism in the terrorism fight.

Peru



Rose Liliana Gomez Cardenas De Westonn, Ambassador of Peru to Ghana, proposing a toast to President Akufo-Addo (right)

Mrs Cardenas de Weston said she would work to further deepen the existing cordial relations between Peru and Ghana in areas of mutual interests at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

She said the two countries were already working together in the cocoa sector, adding that her country was also interested in exploring other trade opportunities as provided by AfCTA to boost economic cooperation with Ghana and other member countries.

Responding, President Akufo-Addo congratulated her as the first ambassador of Peru to Ghana.

“We are in a world where we are all forging alliances and partnerships and it will be good to work on issues of common interests.

“I look forward to deepening relations between our two countries,” he added.

Zambia



David Mahongo (left), Zambian Ambassador to Ghana, with President Akufo-Addo

The Zambian High Commissioner to Ghana traced the history of the two countries back to the days of Presidents Kwame Nkrumah and Kenneth Kaunda, and said they had continued to build on the relationship underpinned by their shared values and interests at the bilateral, continental and multilateral levels.

He pledged to work towards strengthening and expanding the cooperation between the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo shared similar views with Mr Mahongo and said there was the need to deepen their relationship for their mutual benefits.

Thailand



President Akufo-Addo (right), proposing a toast to Kittisak Klomchit, Thailand Ambassador to Ghana. Pictures: SAMUEL TEI ADANO

Mr Klomchit gave an assurance that he would do his best to promote trade and investment, especially rice cultivation.

President Akufo-Addo expressed concern about the huge amount of money spent on the importation of rice into the country and expressed hope that Ghana’s association with Thailand would yield positive results.

Bahamas



President Akufo-Addo (right) interacting with Andrew Wilson, High Commissioner of The Bahamas to Ghana

Mr Wilson said relations between the two countries ran deep and transcended geographical distance.

“We share a vibrant and diverse cultural heritage as expressed in our music, art, food and traditions,” he said.

Mr Wilson pledged to work towards cultural exchange programmes such as “Beyond the Return” for citizens of both countries to experience and appreciate the rich tapestry of each other’s culture.

President Akufo-Addo in response, explained that the launch of the “Beyond the Return” initiative in 2019, was to commemorate 400 years of the arrival of the first slaves and to reconnect with the people.

Dominican Republic



Julio Amaury Justo Duarte, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Ghana, with President Akufo-Addo (right)

For his part, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic also said he would work with the government to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He commended Ghana for sustaining its democracy over the years which the ambassador said had made the country an example of political stability where respect for human rights thrived in Africa.

President Akufo-Addo called for more cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed hope that during his tenure as ambassador in Ghana, Mr Duarte will work to deepen the existing ties between the two countries.