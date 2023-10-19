VP Bawumia donates GH₵160,000 to displaced victims of Dam spillage

GraphicOnline Oct - 19 - 2023 , 08:01

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GH₵160,000 of his personal funds to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Several communities in eight districts, mostly in the Volta Region, as well as the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions, have been displaced by the dam spillage. Dr. Bawumia made the donation during his visit to some affected communities in the Volta Region on Wednesday, October 17, 2023.

So far, the government has responded by evacuating affected people to 20 holding centres and providing emergency relief items through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and an inter-ministerial committee set up to manage the disaster.

Dr. Bawumia's personal donation is intended to complement the support the government has so far offered to the displaced victims.

While expressing his sympathies, the Vice President assured victims that the government is committed to providing both emergency solutions and relief to restore the livelihoods of those affected.

"When I look into the eyes of our mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers who are seated here, I see so much sadness. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened," Dr. Bawumia said.

"These are people who were going about their normal duties every day to take care of themselves, but now they have to really depend on others for livelihood, and I am saddened by that.

"I want to assure that the government will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihood of those affected.

"We are not only looking at temporary relief, we are also looking at a more sustained support through the Inter-Ministerial Committee, so that those affected can restore their livelihoods."

Among the communities the Vice President visited were New Bakpa in the Central Tongu District, as well as Sogakope and Sokpoe, both in the South Tongu District.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa; and officials of NADMO and the Volta River Authority (VRA).