Journalists discuss Affirmative Action Bill

The Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ghana, and the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung/Foundation (FES) have
organised a media engagement on the Affirmative Action Bill (AAB) in Accra.
The media engagement brought together selected journalists from both the public and private media to discuss the current status of the AAB and the strategies needed to get it passed into law.
Ghana far behind
In her welcome statements, the Acting Executive Director of FIDA Ghana,
Quoting the Global Competitiveness Report of 2017/2018, she said Rwanda currently had 68
She said that contrasted to Ghana, which had just 13. 8
The Global Competitiveness Report which measures factors that drive long-term growth and prosperity for over four decades is compiled by the World Economic
“Similarly, Ethiopia’s Prime minister has appointed a Cabinet marked by gender parity, with 10 women and 10 men. The country has gone further to appoint a female as President of that country.
While these two countries have set
“Indeed we are so far behind the rankings for women in national parliaments as of October 1,
In 2016, Ghana was ranked 149 and this demonstrates the slow progress that Ghana has achieved,” she added.
Status
A Consultant of the AAB,
She said since attempts by President
Currently, she said, the bill had to be approved by the current Cabinet for it to be passed on to Parliament.
Time had, therefore, elapsed so the bill had to be represented afresh to the current Parliament, she said.
Background
The processes for an Affirmative Action Law in the country started way back in 1998 in line with efforts and ratifications of international protocols for gender equality.
