Islamic University College elects first female SRC president

Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG) has elected for the first time, a female as president of the Students Representative Council (SRC).
Asiya Rufai, a Level 300 Communications student specialising in Public Relations, won the election with 52.67% votes to beat the vice president Ibrahim Jaiden Zakari.
Asiya Rufai is the second female to contest the SRC presidency but the first to win the slot.
The portal, thezongomail.com which reported her election, quoted her as saying it is time women took up leadership roles both in school and in the society and she believes her victory marks an indelible success in the life of IUCG.
"She urges all women not to back down from their dreams and take any spine-breaking discouragement as a form of motivation to strive harder in achieving greater heights."
Asiya Rufai chose a male vice president, Ismaila Nortey Dowuona, a Level 300 Religion student.
She intends using her position to continue the good works of the previous administration and also work tirelessly in achieving her policies to bring change into the institution.
According to her, IUCG has served the community over the years and that it is time for the institution to be reciprocated.
Islamic University College is an Islamic tertiary institution in East Legon, Adjiriganor in the Greater Accra Region.
The College is affiliated to the University of Ghana, Legon and accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).
It is open to both Muslims and non-Muslims.