International Clergy Association honours Pastor Kumuyie for his service to humanity

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 04 - 2023 , 15:14

The International Clergy Association Inc. (ICA) has honoured the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Dr W. F. Kumuyie, with a Global Lifetime Achievement award.

The award is in recognition of Pastor Kumuyie’s “thousands of hours of service to humanity.”

Pastor Kumuyie, who is also the Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyie (GCK), is well known for his unwavering commitment to biblical holiness, Pentecostal preaching, and godly lifestyle that prioritizes divine mandate over earthly ambitions.

The President of ICA, Bishop Dr Charles Abban, who presented the plaque to Dr Kumuyie at a Professional Conference held alongside the global crusade, congratulated Pastor Kumuyie on his unwavering determination to win souls for Christ and the Kingdom of God.

“The International Clergy Association is proud to present you with the Global Lifetime Achievement award…” he said, adding “by sharing your time and agape love, you are helping people to discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face and the solutions that we need now more than ever.”

For Bishop Abban, society was living in a moment that called for hope, light, and love, pointing out that Pastor Kumuyie was that man who “provides for all these three.”

“Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all these three,” he noted.

He said the ICA recognised the great anointing upon Pastor Kumuyie’s life, and his selfless and volunteered leadership to the body of Christ, saying “You have touched the life of millions on earth. The whole world and the world to come will never forget your impact. You are blessed.”

In his acceptance remarks, the Deeper Life Bible Church leader, expressed his gratitude to the ICA for the honour.

He also appreciated the church in Ghana for acknowledging his service to God and humanity, saying

“I receive this award with a new challenge and will continue in the same grace, same power, and the same faith.”

Pastor Kumuyie, therefore, admonished the church and Christians all over the world to use their talents, gifts and resources to serve humanity as they propagate the Good news.