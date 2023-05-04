Tamale: Dagbon FM presenter allegedly attacked during live show

GraphicOnline May - 04 - 2023 , 14:05

A radio presenter for Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Abubakari Sadiq Gariba was physically assaulted during a live broadcast on Wednesday.

The victim, who claimed he was attacked following his criticism of one of the attackers narrated the incident in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Thursday.

A video of the alleged attack has been shared on social media.

It shows the moment when two unidentified men confronted him in his seat and threatened to slap him if he continued to speak.

Gariba then stood up and left the studio with the attackers.

Gariba in his interview with Citi FM said he had criticized the person for discussing the Abudu and Andani conflict on a a political campaign platform, which he believes was the reason for the attack.

Watch a video of the attack below;