NPC schools traditional authorities in Central region

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 04 - 2023 , 13:02

The National Population Council says households has urged traditional authorities to lead the agenda to build alliances for the collective wellbeing of their communities.

The Executive Director of the National Population Council, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah at workshop for traditional rulers in Cape Coast last Wednesday said traditional authorities wield power to guide their people to make the right choices to help build healthy, educated and skillful people who were employed and happy.

The participants included chief and queenmothers from across the Central Region.

She observed with concern that inspire of the higher quality of educational institutions in the Central Region, the region continued to region worrying figures for teenage pregnancies.

Such situation she said often led to school drop outs, unemployment and poverty and negatively impacted communities.

Dr Appiah said producing mouths we cannot feed, bodies we cannot shelter and brains we cannot educate was not in the interest of the community and national development.

She called on the participants to understand the new for collaborative alliances and ownership and sustainability of best policies and practices for development and growth in the region.

She called for investment in the education of children in the communities to build more economically progressive communities.

Odeefou Buadu

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefou Amoakwa Buadu observed that chiefs and queens continued to play important roles in community development which cannot be downplayed.

He said the regional house of chiefs would take consultative actions to develop bye laws that would prompt healthy sexual behaviors and reduce more teenage pregnancies.