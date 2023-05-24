Immigration officer promoted for saving 2 policemen

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 24 - 2023 , 12:12

An Immigration Officer, whose swift intervention saved the lives of two policemen attacked by a mentally challenged man at Sefwi Wiaso, has been promoted by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) Nurideen Abdul-Ganiew Takra, whose bravery also saved some members of the community, is now AICO I.

The Comptroller-General of the GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, on behalf of the National Immigration Management Committee, conferred the new rank on Mr Takra at a special ceremony at the GIS headquarters.

In addition to the promotion, AICO I Takra was awarded a memento, a certificate and a citation in recognition of his heroism.

Present at the special ceremony were representatives of the Ghana Police, Isaac Kofi Egyir; the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, and a representative of the Commissioner of Customs, Assistant Commissioner Eric Bonney.

Sefwi Wiaso incident

The incident, which happened two weeks ago, saw Mr Takra save the two policemen who had been attacked by a man believed to be mentally challenged.

The policemen were responding to a distress call to also rescue some people who had all been threatened at a spot near the Anglican School Park, close to the Sefwi Wiawso District Police Command, by the mentally challenged man.

The attacker, who had supposedly escaped from a prayer camp at Sefwi-Wiawso, had in his possession a pestle, catapult and a knife, when he attacked the two policemen.

When AICOII Takra got to the scene, the attacked policemen laid unconsciously on the ground, and the mentally challenged man was attempting to take an AK-47 rifle from the ground, but he got hold of the rifle before the mentally challenged man could pick it.

Although AICOII Ganiew fired a warning shot, that did not deter the mentally challenged man who kept moving towards the latter.

The Immigation officer, however, managed to overpower him.

All the dangerous weapons he had on him were also retrieved from him after he had been overpowered and arrested.

Promotion deserved

In a brief address to announce the promotion, the Comptroller- General of Immigration (CGI) said given the sensitive nature of law enforcement work, particularly in protecting lives and property, AICO I Takra’s recognition and promotion were well deserved as it would serve as a motivation to him and others.

On behalf of the GIS and all security agencies, Mr Asuah Takyi commended the newly-promoted officer for his bravery and putting his own life on the line and encouraged him to continue to serve selflessly and professionally.

Representative of the Inspector General of Police at the event, the Director-General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), Commissioner of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku, expressed appreciation on behalf of the entire Police Service to AICO I Takra for the heroic act.

Brave intervention

In an address, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, described the intervention of AICO I Takra as heroic and praiseworthy.