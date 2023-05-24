Tourism entities urged to support human trafficking fight

Delali Sika & Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye May - 24 - 2023 , 12:01

The Deputy Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Francisca Oteng Mensah, has called for a collaboration between tourism agencies to combat human trafficking and promote responsible tourism in the country.

The deputy minister, who made the call, stated that although tourism was an important driver of the economy, it had overtime become a cover for traffickers to operate discreetly.

She stressed that it was now used to target vulnerable individuals who were seeking better opportunities.

"These victims are lured with the prospect of good jobs, education, or a chance to escape poverty.

Tragically, they often find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of exploitation, suffering unimaginable abuse and trauma," she said.

Awareness

Ms Mensah was speaking at a sensitisation programme for travel and tour and tourism agencies yesterday.

The participants included representatives from the Tour Guide Association, Ghana Traditional Caterers Association, Economic and Organised Crime Office and Ghana Immigration Service.

Others were, the Tourism Society of Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Federation, hoteliers, the police service as well as legal practitioners among others.

She, therefore, called on stakeholders to collectively raise awareness and educate the public about the signs and consequences of human trafficking.

"We need to report any suspicious activities or cases of human trafficking to the authorities.

We need to support the victims and survivors of human trafficking and provide them with adequate care and assistance.

"We need to advocate and support law enforcement agencies to punish human trafficking offenders and protect the rights of the victims," she added.



Collaboration

The deputy minister further called for a collaboration with other stakeholders such as government agencies, civil society organisations, media, private sector, religious groups, and international partners to coordinate efforts and share best practices to tackle human trafficking effectively.

Ms Mensah further called on the tourism industry to take responsibility and adopt strict policies and codes of conduct to prevent the involvement of businesses in human trafficking adding that there was a need to train staff of hotels, travel agencies and tour operators to identify and report suspicious activities.

"Human trafficking can end. Child protection is a must for us all.

Let us join hands and work towards a brighter future for Ghana, where tourism flourishes alongside human rights and dignity," Ms Mensah said.

Workshop

The sensitisation workshop touched on the basic concepts of human trafficking and child exploitation in the tourism industry and tourism as a conduit for human trafficking.

Other topics were how travel and tour agencies facilitate migrants smuggling and human trafficking, modern trends of trafficking and consequences, sex tourism and labour law and ethical recruitment among others.

Prosecution

From the discussion it was disclosed that the judicial system needed to scale up the processes involved in prosecuting perpetrators.

Due to the delay, some victims give up and cases are left unattended.

Again, there was a need to increase the number of shelters for victims when they are rescued.