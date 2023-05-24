Kpong celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘abolo’ festival

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 24 - 2023 , 09:34

The People of Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region last Saturday celebrated the 10th anniversary of their ‘abolo’ festival.

The ‘abolo’, which is made from corn, is eaten with tilapia, shrimps, anchovies and lobsters and is sold every day at Kpong on the Tema-Akosombo Highway, which serves as a trunk road that links Kpong to other parts of the country.

The festival was started in 2013 by the Kpong Awareness Team (KAT), a group of young persons with different backgrounds such as tailors, traders, painters, teachers and carpenters, among others, to create awareness about the pivotal role Kpong plays in the entire Kroboland as a hub of transportation and small businesses.

This year’s festival was on the theme “The Role of the youth towards the rapid development of Kpong”.

Aimed at unearthing the talents in the youth, the festival is normally celebrated for three days, with durbars, a street carnival, products and services exhibition and other side attractions such as football gala, playing of cards and hiking on Mountain Yogaga, among others.

This year’s festival was sponsored by Multi Hotel at Kpong and attracted dignitaries such as the Konor (Paramount Chief) of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, the various transport unions, youth groups, as well as visitors from other areas.

There was an exhibition of ‘abolo’ products as well as beads, sandals and other products made by the youth of Kpong.

Durbar

At a durbar to crown the 10th anniversary of the festival, the Chairman of KAT, Shamun Dzanado, said the aim and objective of the founding members were to bring the people of Kpong together and have a united front.

He added that the rallying point which came to mind was to use ‘abolo’, which is the commonest food product that goes with ‘wevi’, oyster, fried turkey tail and fried tilapia, and from which a lot of women in the area eke out a living, as its complements.

“In summary, the ‘Abolo’ Festival is a platform to promote all businesses in the Kpong area, irrespective of one’s sex or occupation,” the chairman added.

Mr Dzanado noted that though Kpong generates a lot of revenue for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, there were no social amenities to befit the status of the most popular area in the municipality and the country at large.

“Kpong is the only major town without a functioning market.

Therefore, food exhibition is done along the road and sometimes we hold our forums in the chapel due to the absence of a community gathering space,” he stressed.

The chairman stated that individual parochial interests were also a challenge to the leadership of the ‘Abolo’ Festival, as some of the people in the area were sabotaging the efforts of the leadership, and called for a united front as the aim was to bring development to the area.

The Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, for his part, lauded the organisers of the festival which brought the people together yearly.

He said chieftaincy issues should not divide them at Kpong, because the sub-chief he installed was a qualified chief who can rule and supervise the people of Kpong. He pledged his support to find solutions to any problem that may arise in the area.

As a cosmopolitan area, Kpong houses various ethnic groups such as the Ewes and Dangmes, among others.

These groups displayed their traditional drumming and dancing at the function.