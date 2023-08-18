I'll demolish new BoG head office project if I had my own way - Dormaahene [VIDEO]

Biiya Mukusah Ali Aug - 18 - 2023 , 18:41

If I had my own way, I will demolish the new US$250 million Bank of Ghana head office building project which is under construction at Ridge in Accra, the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has said.

He was speaking at the 2023 first general meeting of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday [August 17] in Sunyani where he said the Bank of Ghana should be stopped from using US$250 million to construct a head office building.

Graphic Online's Biiya Mukusah Ali reports from Sunyani that, the Dormaahene, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to restrain the Bank of Ghana from spending the $250 million on the construction of its new head office building.

"As a matter of priority, we are appealing to the government of the Republic of Ghana to investigate the matter and stop them from further construction of the project. BoG is not totally independent, discuss with them to halt the development of the project," he said.

“The [Bono Regional] House [of Chiefs] and its people are not happy about the development, how can the country go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $3 billion and want to use $250 million to construct only one project”.

Meeting

The House observed a minute's silence in honour of the late Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II and Berekumhene, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II.

Two new members; namely the Omanhene of Wenchi Traditional Area, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III and Kwatwomahene, Osabarima Asiedu Kotwi II were also sworn into office.

Dormaahene

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II explained that the amount being used by the Bank of Ghana for the head office project could have been used to create job opportunities for the youth or shared among the 16 regions to embark on developmental projects to improve the regions.

He said he wished he (Osagyefo Agyemang Badu) had something to demolish the building to demonstrate his displeasure about the project.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu also expressed concern about the BoG's GHC60 billion loss in 2022 and could not understand the situation that led to the loss.

"While we are about to recover from the shock, that same BoG came out with another shocking news of using $250 million to construct its office", he said.

Development fund

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu reiterated the house commitment to set up the Bono Development Fund to initiate programmes to promote development and reduce unemployment among the youth.

He said the house was expected to unveil the fund by the end of September 2023 to be used to create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth, particularly graduates in the region.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu, however, commended the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reviving the Sunyani Airport, which was abandoned for several years.

He also thanked the president for giving approval for the upgrading of the Sunyani Regional Hospital to a teaching hospital.

Poor roads

However, he expressed concern about poor nature of road infrastructure across in the region and mentioned the Sunyani town roads, Sunyani-Chiraa road, Berekum-Sampa road, Nsawkaw-Samp road, Baakonieba-Berlin Top road and Odomase roads, as some of the roads in a deplorable state.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu explained that several government budgets starting from the late former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings to President Nana Akufo-Addo had captured the Sunyani-Chiraa road but none of them constructed the road.

He said the road was crucial to the chiefs and people of the region and Ghana’s neighbouring country Cote d'Ivoire and urged the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, to lobby for the completion of the project.

Chieftaincy disputes

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu said about six paramount chiefs would soon join the house after the house had managed to resolve the disputes in their areas.

He said the house would not be completed without some paramount chiefs such as Wench Traditional Area and Kwatwomahene, explaining that they were focal in the creation of the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Region.

Appeal

For her part, Ms Owusu-Banahene pledged her commitment to push for the rehabilitation of the roads and appealed to the chiefs to support her efforts.

She appealed to the chiefs to work closely with government appointees in the region to facilitate development.

Ms Owusu-Banahene also appealed to the chiefs to desist from interfering in the planning schemes of the Municipal and District Assemblies (MADs).

She said despite the chieftaincy disputes in the area, the region was relatively claim and peaceful.

The Sunyani High Court Judge, Justice Harry Acheampong-Opoku, who swore in the two new members of the house, advised the house to learn the Chieftaincy Act and the culture of the land.

He urged them to always obey the laws of the country to avoid embarrassment, explaining that it was sometimes embarrassing to see a chief in court for a contempt case.