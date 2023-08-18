Fake 'Game of Thrones' video angers Ghana army

BBC Aug - 18 - 2023 , 20:10

Ghana's military has been forced to deny that West African generals marched into a meeting about the crisis in Niger to the theme tune of TV series Games of Thrones, after a faked video circulated online.

The doctored clip was broadcast by the Ghanaian channel UTV on social media but later taken down.

According to representatives of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), no such songs were played during Thursday's guard of honour parade in Accra that opened a two-day ECOWAS conference.

Regional defence chiefs met in Accra for two days to finalise preparations for potential military action in Niger, where the democratically elected president was ousted last month in a coup. If diplomacy fails, ECOWAS has threatened to use force to restore constitutional rule in Niger.

There are worries that additional instability could deteriorate Niger's already precarious security situation.