Mafi Adidome development board launched

Graphic.com.gh Aug - 18 - 2023 , 17:31

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, has launched the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board, marking a significant milestone in fostering development and progress for Adidome.

The establishment of the board is to help drive the key focus areas of the chief.

The focus areas are education, youth development and human well-being which includes health and employment for livelihoods.

The board was launched during the celebration of the coronation of the chief who was enstooled in August 2021 by the Kingmakers and Council of Elders of the Toh/Tovie Clan of Mafi Adidome in the Volta region.

Theme

The occasion which was held under the theme “Celebrating a New Dawn in Mafi Adidome: Uniting for Peace and Development”, witnessed the participation of chiefs and queen mothers from Mafi State, Anlo and other places, community members, local leaders, politicians, corporate leaders and many more.

The occasion was also used to outdoor the new Queen mother of Adidome, Mama Drape III who is known in private life as Ms Stella Fiagbenu.

In his address, Togbe Agyeman emphasized the importance of collective efforts and unity in tackling the challenges faced by the people of Mafi Adidome.

He justified the establishment of the board to help drive the development and local economic growth to enhance the quality of life of the people.

The Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board (MADAB) consists of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, including business, education, law, town planning, healthcare and others.

Each member brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a commitment to the town's welfare.

Strategic guidance

The board is expected to collaborate and provide strategic guidance to drive development initiatives in Mafi Adidome.

He said “with Mafi Adidome being the district and constituency capital of Central Tongu, the formation of this board is going to be a concept template that will be extended to cover the entire Mafi state and other parts of Tongu in partnership with other traditional rulers”.

Togbe Agyeman further outlined the key focus areas or terms of reference for the Advisory Board, which include attracting investments, fostering collaborations with government agencies and non-profit organizations, generating employment opportunities, and advising on strategies that will help empower the youth through education and also give them required skills.

Board members

The board which will be chaired by Dr Gideon Quarcoo, a former deputy Minister of Communications with Mr Dan Kofi Okudzeto, a business magnate and Chairman of Allied Oil as its Vice Chairman.

The board will also serve as a “platform for innovative brainstorming, and project initiation, with the aim of transforming Mafi Adidome into a prosperous town’’, the chief said.

He expressed confidence in the board's ability to steer Mafi Adidome into a well-resourced (education and skills), developed and prosperous town in the Volta Region.

He thanked members of the board for accepting this heavy extra responsibility to be of service to their people, in spite their busy schedules.

Task

In accepting the assignment on behalf of the members of the Board, the Chairman, Dr. Quarcoo thanked Togbe Agyeman for the confidence reposed in them, and assured him of the Board’s full resolve and commitment to work assiduously together as a team to deliver on their mandate in serving their people. “Togbe and the people of Adidome can therefore count on us to do this and do it well to the benefit of all”, he said.

The 17-member Board includes: Dr Gideon Quarcoo, who is the Chairman of the Board as well as a principal elder and the official Spokesperson of the Toh/Tovie Clan.

Mr Dan Kofi Okudzeto, the Vice Chairman is Chairman of Allied Oil and its affiliate companies.

The others of the board are Togbe Asamoankwanta III, a businessman, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of IDEG, Mr. Ben Tamakloe Financial Consultant, Mr David Yengbe, Businessman, Mr Bright Amlalo, Businessman and Town Planning Expert, Mrs. Margarette Armah -Health Professional (USA).