Ghana Airport Company Ltd Chair Paul Adom-Otchere refutes allegations of plot to remove MD

GraphicOnline Aug - 18 - 2023 , 16:35

The Chairman of the Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited, Paul Adom-Otchere has refuted allegations claiming his involvement in a purported scheme to remove the Managing Director of the company, Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

Amidst claims made by the Airport Workers Union asserting his role in the potential removal, Mr. Adom-Otchere has firmly denied any such intentions.

The controversy emerged as the Union accused Mr. Adom-Otchere of orchestrating the removal of Ms. Djamson-Tettey due to her refusal to align with him on specific operational decisions within the company.

Mr. Abdul-Issaka Bamba, the Divisional Chairman of the Public Service Workers Union at the Ghana Airport Company Limited, conveyed the Union's perspective, stating, "Our information is that the Board Chair is championing the course of removing the MD and this is causing a lot of agitations in the industry".

The ongoing situation has reportedly generated considerable unrest among the staff, with Bamba noting that employees have been incessantly seeking information and expressing concerns.

In light of this, Mr. Bamba emphasized the importance of maintaining harmony among leadership to facilitate the progress of the company and ensure operational stability.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, in response, expressed his lack of awareness regarding the specifics of the alleged plot.

In an interview with Joy News, he stated that the Union's communication did not offer concrete examples of the alleged scheme.

Mr. Adom-Otchere expressed his intention to meet with the Union to gain a better understanding of the situation, as he currently possesses no clarity on the matter.