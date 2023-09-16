House help who killed his boss and bolted with her vehicle arrested with accomplice in Accra

Two suspects linked to the killing of a 35-year old woman at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region have been arrested by the police.

The circumstances surrounding the killing have shocked residents of the area, which is near Kumasi.

The main suspect, named by the police as Allister John, a 22-year-old man had been employed by the deceased as a house help and within seven days of his employment, he allegedly killed the woman, locked the body in a garage and bolted with her vehicle, a KIA Sportage with registration number, GS 307-21, together with some house hold items and some other goods.

The deceased has been identified by the police as Princess Afia Ahenkan, 35.

The main suspect, Allister John and his accomplice, James Anokye, were arrested by the police in Accra on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The vehicle has been impounded and currently at the Oyibi Police station.

The killing incident happened on Monday, September 11, 2023.

What happened?

Allister John, was reportedly employed by the deceased through an Accra based recruitment agency.

Graphic Online gathers that the deceased had dropped the son, a 12-year-old boy in school on the morning of the incident and returned to the house.

It was Allister's seventh day on the job as house help and Ahenkan reportedly prepared breakfast for herself and Allister after dropping the son in school.

Neighbours and the police suspect the killing took place between the hours of 11am and 12pm.

After the incident, the suspect reportedly locked the body in a garage and bolted with the vehicle together with the goods.

Ahenkan's husband is a resident in the United Kingdom and normally checks on the family on daily basis through phone calls.

He is said to have expressed concern and phoned a neighbour to check on the wife after several unanswered phone calls that morning, which was unusual of the wife.

The husband reportedly told the neighbour who shares a common fence wall to check on the wife with the explanation that he was trying to reach her since morning and had not been successful.

The neighbour then went to the house to check what was happening and it was at that point that blood was detected on the floor.

The police were alerted and during a search in the house, they found more blood on the floor, the garage was opened and the body of the deceased was found locked in there.

The house help was no where to be found together with the car.

The police mounted a search for Allister John and he was arrested in Accra on Thursday.

Police gathered that he had sold the car and a further investigation led to the retrieval of the vehicle and the accomplice Anokye was also arrested.

The 12-year-old son Graphic Online understands had to spend some days with the head of his school and neighbours he was later informed about what had happened to the mother.





POLICE ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF A 35-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AT APAASO NEAR SOKOBAN AMPABAME IN THE ASHANTI REGION The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation on 14th September 2023, arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman identified as Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region. The operation followed a Police report on the whereabouts of the deceased and the subsequent discovery of her body in the garage of her residence by the Police crime scene experts. Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Allister John, who was the househelp of the deceased, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased's KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21 which they subsequently sold. The car has, however, been found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

