Akyem Asiakwa installs new chief after 13 years

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Sep - 16 - 2023 , 03:06

A forty-four-year-old state prosecutor of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Osei Boakye Fordjour, has been installed as the new chief of Akyem Asiakwa in the Eastern Region. He is also the Nifahene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

His stool name is Daasebre Twum Ampofo II and he succeeds Daasebre Agyeman, who died about 13 years ago.

He was chosen from among three royals who qualified and were nominated for the stool.

At his coronation which took place at the Asiakwa Palace last Monday, the Bunsohene, Osabarima Abiam Braketu Ofori II, advised the new chief to be diligent in serving the people in the various communities under him.

He asked the chief to not lord it over the people and appealed to the other chiefs and the people of the area to support the new chief to succeed.

Osabarima Ofori urged the chief to unite all the people of Asiakwa, as well as the aggrieved ones, to enable him to prosecute his vision, especially in the area of development and job creation.

"You have a huge task ahead of you that needs to be performed creditably. Humble yourself and do the right things to succeed,” he said.

For his part, the Achiasehene, Daasebre Gyenin Kenteng II, who also addressed the chiefs and people of Asiakwa, told the new chief that since the chieftaincy dispute in the area was over, there was the need for the new chief to bring everyone together.

That, he indicated, would enable peace and harmony to prevail in the area, with divisions among the people being a thing of the past.

Wisdom

The newly installed chief, Daasebre Twum Ampofo, called on the chiefs and people of the area to support him with their wisdom to enable him to discharge his traditional duties as expected.

He said his ultimate vision was to restore absolute peace in Asiakwa, which would, in turn, bring total development to the area.

"I will serve the people of Asiakwa with humility. So, I need everybody to give me the needed support to rule Asiakwaman and Nifaman to make the area a development hub," Daasebre Ampofo stated.

He said since chieftaincy disputes in the area were over, it was incumbent on everyone to contribute their quota to make the community the best.

Regarding teenage pregnancy and drug abuse among the youth in the area, Daasebre Ampofo promised to tackle the issues with all seriousness by creating job opportunities for the youth to keep them busy to better their lives and make the future bright.

Investors

Daasebre Ampofo assured the chiefs and people of Asiakwa that his outfit would bring investors to the area to support the development agenda of Asiakwa, seeing there were vast lands in the area.

Present at the ceremony were the various sub-chiefs and queenmothers of the area, other chiefs from all walks of life, religious bodies, family and friends, security services and people of the Asiakwa community.