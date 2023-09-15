VRA starts controlled spillage at Akosombo and Kpong dams

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 15 - 2023 , 19:39

The Volta River Authority on Friday started a controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

“The decision to spill follows the observed consistent rise in the lake level due to high inflows,” the Deputy Chief Executive, E&O, Edward Obeng Kenzo has said.

In a press statement issued Friday afternoon (September 15) after starting the controlled spillage, the VRA Deputy CEO said the VRA is fully aware of the heavy rains being experienced across the country leading to some levels of flooding and high water levels in some communities.

He said, it is for this reason VRA is undertaking this controlled spillage to mitigate any adverse impacts.

He stated that VRA will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.

