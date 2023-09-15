REGSEC bans traditional public events at Nsawam and Adoagyiri

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Sep - 15 - 2023 , 17:26

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has placed a ban on all traditional public events at Nsawam and Adoagyiri.

This follows a recent shooting incident in the area which resulted in the death of three persons and led to the hospitalisation of five others.

Speaking with journalists after visiting the bereaved families on Thursday September 14, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong cautioned residents in the area to respect and adhere to the Public Order Act.

He urged the residents to get in touch with the police before holding any special events of any sort.

“We are enforcing the Public Order Act, and we are asking the people within this municipality to respect the Public Order Act in particular in taking steps in respect of subsections 1 to 5,” Mr Acheampong said.

Meanwhile the Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh Dompreh who has described the development as very unfortunate called on both factions to remain calm and ensure that peace prevail in the area.

Read also: Two killed in Nsawam Adoagyiri shooting incident