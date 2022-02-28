Ho Technical University turns away latecomers to matriculation

About 20 fresh students of the Ho Technical University (HTU) who reported late for their matriculation last Friday were turned away and prevented from taking part in the ceremony.
“If you do not plan your time, you cannot be achievers for the nation, and if you cannot turn up at functions on time, industry cannot engage you,” the Vice- Chancellor of the HTU, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, said.
He explained that a decision would be taken on the matriculation of the affected students by the Dean of Students, who would also mete out the appropriate disciplinary measures to them.
Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor congratulated those who turned up on time for the matriculation and said the university was an institution of great repute and so they must consider their admission as a great accomplishment in their academic life.
“We pride ourselves as the hub of technological and practical education in Africa,” he maintained.
Prof. Honyenuga gave an assurance that the HTU had created the enabling environment and adequate support systems to enhance teaching and learning and also equip students with the requisite skills and knowledge to pursue their programmes smoothly.
Short courses
To add to the mainstream programmes, he said, the university had introduced value-added short courses, including Chinese and French, to enhance the employability of its graduates across the globe.
Prof. Honyenuga touched on participation in supervised industrial attachment as a core component of the training, saying the HTU had signed various agreements with captains of industry to ensure that the training of its students was holistic.
He entreated the students to get vaccinated against the COVID-19.
Two thousand, two hundred and seventy-four students were admitted to Higher National Diploma, degree and graduate programmes at the faculties of Applied Sciences and Technology, Art and Design, the Business School, the Engineering and the Built and Natural Environment schools at the 29th matriculation.