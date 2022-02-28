HR Focus, DATA Bank hold fourth edition of Career Clinic in Accra

HR Focus in partnership with Databank has organised the fourth edition of Career Clinic in Accra on Friday, February 25 2022.
The event is an annual programme organised for job seekers and students to equip them with the necessary skills required to help them in the pursuit of their chosen career paths.
This year’s Career Clinic was under the theme: “Growing Your Brand as an Asset to Organizations”.
It hosted professionals and resource persons from Vodafone Ghana, Petrosol, ABSA Bank and Tullow Oil.
Interaction
Participants had the opportunity to interact with key resource persons in the various sessions of the event namely: speed interviews, CV reviews and mentorship sessions, including exclusive job applications.
The Executive Director of L’AINE Outsourcing, Mr. James Laar encouraged participants to acquire other skills in addition to their field of expertise in order to stand out in front of recruiters.
“These days, it is possible to learn alongside getting your first degree. After you are done with your degree, get some work experience, volunteer or intern and when you do, you will have a better footing than others in front of recruiters,”, he stated.
Personal Development
For her part, the HR Manager at Tullow Ghana, Enyo Dei-Tutu taught participants about personal development.
Giving the keynote address at this year’s event on the topic; “Personal Development; a Bargaining Chip”, she advised the participants to consistently develop themselves.
“You can be anything you want to be but first, you need to move away from a fixed mindset and develop a growths mindset. You also need to constantly learn and relearn.”, she said.
The Learning & Development, and Total Rewards Manager at Vodafone, Mr. Peter Crabbe, also delivered a presentation on the topic: “Improving your Value, One Skill at a Time”.
It was an informative session that outlined how participants can improve their value for their future organization.
In his presentation, he said, “Formal education only makes up 10% of the knowledge you need to work. 20% of the knowledge you need is derived by learning through others and 70% is learnt through experience,”.
He also encouraged participants to volunteer to work and garner experience, in order to be better positioned for the job market.
Other resource persons who took the time to interact with participants include: Mr. Israel Laryea, Executive Head at Influencer Africa, Mr. Thomas Darko, Software Development Director, AmaliTech Ghana, Ms. Sylvia Mbama, People Function Lead at Absa Bank Ghana, Mr. Rex Danquah, Country Manager for BETWAY Ghana, Mr. Hope Yibor, Human Resource Specialist, Olam Ghana, Mr. David Mills, the HR Head at Petrosol and Mr. Myricks Bonnah, Pilot, Ghana Police Services
This year’s Career Clinic had an exciting twist to it, in the form of a Start Up Hub, where participants engaged with young entrepreneurs to pick their minds on the challenges and nuggets which will assist them succeed in developing their startups and small businesses.
This panel discussion consisted of: Mr. Ekow Mclean, Founder, The Suit Guy and Mr. Myricks Bonnah, Pilot, Ghana Police Services.
The event saw over a hundred participants both physical and virtual, engaging in the various segments of this event. Participants had the opportunity to have their CVs reviewed by Top HR Practitioners in the country, listen to the inspiring life stories of successful entrepreneurs and be mentored by key industry players.