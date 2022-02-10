Graphic, Praxis Africa to organise WASH conference for MMDAs

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), in collaboration with Praxis Africa, is set to hold a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) conference for metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in Accra and Kumasi in April 2022.
Praxis Africa is a network of development professionals providing entrepreneurial support for initiatives related to agriculture, food, water and energy.
The conference is aimed at stimulating discussions on pertinent issues on sanitation and also create awareness of existing policies in the sector.
Participants will include metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), presiding members, coordinating directors, environmental health officers and relevant stakeholders in the WASH sector, who will share knowledge on innovations and trends and also suggest solutions.
The event, which is scheduled for the Conference Hall of the Institute of Local Government Studies from April 19 to 21, this year, will be on the theme: “Achieving the WASH Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) through decentralisation and dealing with sanitation and waste management”.
Resourced persons from the GCGL and Zoomlion Ghana Limited will lead the discussions.
Meeting
At a meeting at the GCGL Head Office to discuss the way forward and how the two entities could effectively work together, the Country Director of Praxis Africa, Mr Tony Mensah-Abrampah, said sanitation was one of the key elements in the SDGs.
He said for the past five years, his outfit had been working with the National Development Planning Commission and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to see to it that the goal was achieved.
He said those who could effectively implement sanitation policies were MMDCEs.
“The project will be piloted in the Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions to test the waters and see if we can go nationwide. We know that the GCGL is also pursuing the same cause by embarking on sanitation campaigns. We know partnering you is the surest way for us to achieve success,” he added.
Collaboration
The Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, said already, the GCGL was undertaking a sanitation campaign in the country, in partnership with Zoomlion.
He said the campaign, which would enter the third leg this year, was part of efforts to ensure that the country was kept clean, in line with the vision of the government.
“So we need to deepen our collaboration, so that it becomes a tripartite ownership, with the GCGL, Zoomlion and Praxis working together to achieve results. I am also happy that the focus this time around will be on the MMDAs,” he added.
He said the inclusion of MMDAs was significant, since they enacted bye-laws and also implemented policies at the local level.
“I am happy that they are coming on board to hear it for themselves, whether they have failed or done the needful. On that occasion, we must call a spade a spade and let everyone know where he or she has fallen short,” Mr Asmah said.
For his part, the Director, Marketing and Sales, GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, said they will use the occasion to announce modalities for the cleanest region.