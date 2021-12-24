Graphic News Department ends year with feast

The News Department of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has held a get-together to round up the year.
Although it was held during production time, it was a 'work and happiness' session for the staff of the department as members ‘broke bread and shared wine,’ a significant aspect of the season.
There was music and dance. Newsroom staff were commended for their commitment and the role they played in chalking up success for the year.
The News Department comprises the main Editorial of the Daily Graphic, the Mirror, the Graphic Business, Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports, Graphic Showbiz, Graphic Online, Proofreading, the Photo Unit and the Design Unit.
The get-together was sponsored by the Editorial Welfare.
Hard work
The Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, addressed the staff and commended them for their high level of commitment to work this year in spite of the challenges the company faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He noted that the last two years had been challenging and made worse with the emergence of the pandemic but everybody at the department did their best to “push the company through the hard times and for its products to keep their space on the market”.
"We must really commend ourselves for a yeoman's job. Our work within the department is a testimony of everybody’s work and we must be proud of ourselves,” he said.
Review and plans
Mr Asmah said it was time for the staff of the department to evaluate their work and take note of their achievements and shortfalls to improve on them in the ensuing year.
He urged the team to put in more effort in the coming year to make the company sustain its leadership role in the media environment and for workers to enjoy better incentives in the coming years.
“The News Department must lead in taking the company to the next level. In the coming year, let’s do our best to work within time for the paper to be produced on time and then we can enjoy the benefits of our hard work thereof”, he stated.
Mr Asmah, who noted that there was more work to be done in the coming year, said he expected higher productivity and hard work, stating: “Whether COVID-19 or not, 2022 must be a better year”.
Stay safe
The Editor urged the staff to forgive one another of any wrongdoing in the course of work and rather remain united to push the agenda of the company forward.
While wishing the staff the best of the Christmas and New Year celebration, Mr Asmah advised them to observe the COVID-19 protocol while on break to remain safe and return to work in good health.
"As we go home to join our families to celebrate the Yuletide, the message out there is for us to stay safe. COVID-19 is real and it is still causing havoc. Let's celebrate responsibly so that next year we all will return to work safe and healthy," he advised.