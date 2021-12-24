Boadu-Ayeboafoh re-elected Chairman of National Media Commission

Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has been retained as Chairman of the National Media Commission.
The members are Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng (President Nominee); Messes Patrick Boamah and Anyimadu Antwi, representing Parliament; Mrs Comfort Asare, Ghana Library Association, and Messrs Bright Blewu and Affail Monney, Ghana Journalists Association.
Others are Prof. Africanus Diedong, representing training institutions of journalists and communicators; Mr Godfred Opare-Djan, publishers and owners of private press, Mr Orlando Baeta, Ghana Advertising Association and the Institute of Public Relations of Ghana, and Mr Obeng-Manu, the Ghana Bar Association; Mr Benedict Asorrow, representing the Christian Group National Catholic Secretariat, Christian Council and the Ghana Pentecostal Council, and Mr Prince Hari Crystal, Association of Private Broadcasters.
The rest are Mr Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi, Trades Union Congress, Ghana; Mr Mawunyo Veni Vienyo Kwakku Demanya, Ghana National Association of Teachers; Ms Faustina A. Acheampong, National Council on Women and Development; the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Samuel Nartey George, and Alhaj Abass Bin Wilson of the Federation of Muslim Councils and Ahmadiyya Mission.
Swearing-in
They were sworn in by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah. They swore the Official Oath and Oath of Allegiance He called on them to bring their diverse experience to bear in the discharge of their mandate, saying without the media, there was no democracy, hence the need for members to work in the interest of the people as enshrined in the constitution.
"Having been selected from diverse backgrounds and with your experience in various areas of the media, you will perform this constitutional task for the interest of the people," the Chief Justice said.
This is the second time the Chief Justice is swearing in members of the NMC since he assumed office in January 2020,
Resolving complaints
Mr Anin Yeboah said in recent times, it had been "rough for the media on issues of reportage and expressed the hope that the NMC would use its good offices and the expertise of the members to help resolve complaints from aggrieved persons.
"It is a fact that many cases are reported to your outfit, it is my wish that you can complement the effort of the judiciary in resolving most of the disputes that come before you.
"I wish you all the best and on behalf of the Judiciary, it is our wish that you will perform the task ahead of you to the satisfaction of Ghanaians at large," he added.
Gratitude
The Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr George Sarpong. expressed appreciation to the Chief Justice for his commitment to media freedom, development and free expression, especially the development of the NMC and democracy.
He said that was illustrated by the decision of the Chief Justice to oversee the swearing in of the new NMC.
Mr Sarpong gave the assurance that members would discharge their duties effectively to ensure that the country's democracy thrives.