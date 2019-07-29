Gold Coast customers storm Parliament over locked up cash

Hundreds of protesters claiming to be customers of Gold Coast Securities on Monday besieged the premises of Parliament and the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and legislators to help them retrieve their locked up cash with the Non-banking financial institution.
Customers of the firm have since 2018 been protesting for the government to intervene in retrieving their locked up capital with the firm, reports Graphic Online's Kester Aburam Korankye from Parliament House.