Prime Minister of Czech Republic calls on Vice-President

Chris Nunoo Nov - 10 - 2023 , 05:12

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, has called for the establishment of a new chapter in the relations between his country and Ghana.

He said as part of a new strategy of the Czech Republic, it was increasing cooperation and activities in countries around sub sahara Africa and, therefore, said his visit to Ghana was part of efforts to build a long-term partnership.

Mr Fiala, who was in the country on an official visit, was speaking during a meeting with the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

Mr Fiala was accompanied by a business delegation from the Czech Republic who also interacted with their Ghanaian counterparts.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were also hosted to a luncheon.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries began shortly after Ghana’s independence.

Areas of cooperation

The Prime Minister mentioned some of the priority areas of cooperation to be explored by his country with Ghana to include economic, defence and security, industry and a new air transport agreement.

He described Ghana as one of the five most important trade partners of his country in sub saharan Africa.

Mr Fiala, who is the first Prime Minister of the Czech Republic to visit the country, also described Ghana as one of the most peaceful and stable countries in Africa.He said it was in this regard that the Czech Republic had been partnering Ghana in the areas of defence and security to help ensure peace and security in the region.

“We want to continue with our defence cooperation where Czech supplies military equipment to Ghana and also train pilots, including the modernisation of your Armed Forces,” the Prime Minister added.

Strengthening of relations

Dr Bawumia said the visit of Mr Fiala would further enhance the relations between the two countries.

He urged businesses in the Czech Republic to take advantage of the business opportunities offered by the African Continental free Trade Area (AfCTA) in sectors such as food and agriculture, energy, health, education and infrastructural development.

“I want to emphasis that Ghana is a good place to do business, we are the most peaceful country in West Africa, we are the second most peaceful country in Africa and so it is very important for anybody interested in Africa to consider Ghana as the place to do business,” the Vice-President added.

Dr Bawumia said relations between the two countries on trade was also improving and added: “We want to see more in that direction so that the private sector can benefit from this increasing relations that we are seeing between Ghana and the Czech Republic”.

Appreciation

Dr Bawumia expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister and his country for various cooperation agreements both countries had undertaken, including the annual visit of doctors from the Czech Republic as part of a medical humanitarian programme, since 2019, to support Ghanaian doctors.

“There is also a major project of constructing 12 polyclinics by the Czech Republic across about five regions in Ghana.

“It is almost a €79 million project for which a significant portion of close to €60 million has been disbursed,” he said.

Dr Bawumia further said the Czeck Republic was also supplying equipment for the installation of about 50 bridges which work was ongoing across the country.

“Not too long ago we had a donation of hospital beds worth about €400,000 for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” he said and added that many Ghanaian students had also taken advantage of scholarships being offered by the Czech Republic to study in that country.