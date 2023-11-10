Combating violence, armed conflicts shared responsibility — Kan-Dapaah

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Nov - 10 - 2023 , 05:19

Te Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has said combating violence and armed conflicts is a shared responsibility and, therefore, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to work closely with civil society organisations (CSOs) to prevent such disturbances in the country.

“We do acknowledge that the government, acting alone, does not possess the capacity to prevent violent conflicts effectively, therefore, it is imperative for us to recognise that conflict prevention requires the active involvement of all sectors of society,” he added.

The minister said his outfit was at the moment managing some ethnic tensions and conflicts within the country’s borders.

Mr Dapaah further called for more community and stakeholder engagements, rigorous research to enhance understanding of conflict dynamics and public sensitisation of efforts being made by the state to achieve national cohesion.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Ghana chapter of Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC), West Africa in Accra.

About GPPAC

The GPPAC is global network aimed at linking civil society with relevant local, national, regional and international actors and institutions to collectively contribute to fundamental change in dealing with violence and armed conflicts.

With the inauguration of its local chapter in Ghana, it would support efforts to increase global peace, stability and sustainability by reducing demand for weapons, improving firearms regulations, and also strengthen controls on arms transfers.

Significance

The Deputy Executive Director of Human Security Research Centre (HRSC-Gh), an NGO, Rodger Allotey, described the inauguration of the network as significant because there was the need for conflict prevention and peace building in the country and the world at large.

He said the world was faced with many challenges, including climate change, economic inequality, and political instability which could resort to conflict and violence with devastating consequences for individuals, communities, and nations.

“The GPPAC is committed to supporting such efforts and also amplifying the voices of local peace builders,” Mr Allotey added.