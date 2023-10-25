Fidelity Bank gives GH¢100,000

Daily Graphic Oct - 25 - 2023 , 08:38

Fidelity Bank Ghana has presented GH¢100,000 worth of essential relief items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to assist victims affected by the recent water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The items include high-density mattresses, blankets, bottled water, bags of sachet water, mosquito nets, canned foods, sanitary pads and other vital essentials.

A team from the bank, led by its Health, Safety, and Environment specialist, Ebenezer Gbolonyo, made the presentation at the NADMO emergency relief site in Adidome, Volta Region, last Friday.

The team also included the Ho Branch Sales and Services Manager, some members of staff from the Ho Branch as well as members of Fidelity Bank's Partnerships, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team.

Moving plight

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr Gbolonyo stressed the bank's commitment to provide support during times of need.

He commended NADMO for its swift response and coordination of relief efforts, saying that Fidelity Bank was profoundly moved by the plight of the flood victims, hence the decision to contribute.

“We are deeply saddened by the plight of our fellow Ghanaians who have been affected by this unfortunate incident.

As a responsible corporate entity, we felt obliged to support them in this difficult time,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the donation would help support as well as bring comfort and relief to the affected families.

Timely support

The North Tongu District Director of NADMO, Sedem Bright Amuzu, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for its generous gesture, assuring that the donated items would be distributed to the most vulnerable and needy individuals in the affected districts.

He also called upon other corporate entities and individuals to follow the commendable example set by Fidelity Bank and support NADMO's humanitarian work.

The District Chief Executive of North Tongu, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Fidelity Bank for its generous and timely support.