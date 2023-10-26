Damfa community benefits from ASWIM breast screening exercise

Diana Mensah Oct - 26 - 2023 , 07:58

About 50 female teenagers and breast-feeding mothers in the Damfa community have benefited from a breast screening exercise organised by the Association of Women in Media (ASWIM).

The exercise led to the detection of abnormalities in the breasts of some beneficiaries.

The one-day exercise was aimed to educate beneficiaries on the risk factors of breast cancer and how to reduce their chances of acquiring the disease.

It was part of ASWIM’s activities to mark the breast cancer awareness month held in October.



Rationale

The President of ASWIM, Mavis Kitcher, underscored the need for women to undertake breast cancer screening and added that even when abnormalities were detected, treating the condition at an early stage made the disease curable.

She said the association intended to bring the exercise to the doorsteps of beneficiaries and, therefore, expressed the belief that it would go a long way to protect the lives of women on whom families and communities depended on.

“In fact, more often than not, women are the caregivers in their families, and they go to great lengths to ensure that their ailing children, husbands and other relations receive medical care but when they fall sick, they either ignore the nagging health symptoms or procrastinate in seeking medical attention sometimes to their detriment,” she said.

Mrs Kitcher reiterated the association’s commitment to support efforts aimed at curbing the breast cancer scourge among Ghanaians, especially women, irrespective of where they lived.

She said available statistics indicated that 60 per cent of breast cancer cases in Ghana were detected in the advanced stages, and therefore, urged women to resolve and change the unfortunate situation by taking the right and consistent actions.

Constant examination

The Deputy Director of Nursing Service of Damfa Health Centre, Lydia Fusseni, advised participants, especially those who could not visit the hospital frequently, to constantly examine themselves at home for early detection and treatment of any unusual lump.

She said breast-feeding mothers were less prone to breast cancer, explaining that hormonal changes during breast feeding reduced the life-time exposure of the breast to hormones like estrogen, which promotes cancer cell growth.

She said breast cancer affected both genders and urged the public to be circumspect with their breasts at all times.

“It is necessary to always examine your breast. Don’t wait till you have an issue and wait for it to become chronic before you come to the hospital.

You can check every month at a clinic, and you can also do self-check, if you don’t want to come to the hospital,’’ the Deputy Director of Nursing advised.

Ms Fusseni, also used the occasion to appeal to the government to make the cost of treatment of breast cancer affordable as well as the adequate provision of breast care centres and screening equipment across the country.