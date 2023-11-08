Accra Muslim community supports flood victims

Daily Graphic Nov - 08 - 2023 , 07:34

The Muslim community in Accra has supported flood victims at Mepe and surrounding areas in the Volta Region with relief supplies worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The items which include rice, water and detergents were presented by Marhaba Media Ltd, operators of Marhaba FM, Afro Arab Company and Bassam El-Hussain of Ultimate Supply on behalf of the Accra Muslim community.

Marhaba FM, which led the initiative to mobilise the relief effort, indicated that the donation was through the collaboration of some individuals, including Abdul Salam Amadu and Alhaji Papa Angola, who are known for advocating community welfare.

It said Marhaba FM in collaboration with its partners appealed to its listeners and the public to contribute to support persons affected by the flooding caused by the dam spillage which had displaced a number of families and resulted in the destruction of homes and livelihoods at Mepe and surrounding communities.

Response, support

Response to the call for support, the radio station said, was overwhelming, as generous contributions poured in which enabled Marhaba FM to buy the relief supplies aimed at sustaining those impacted by the floods.

The donations were presented to the authorities and representatives of the affected areas, who expressed their gratitude for the support, recognising the substantial help it would provide during these challenging times.

During the handover ceremony at Mepe in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region last Monday, the CEO of Marhaba FM, Alhaji Baba Sheriff Abdulai, said unity and collaboration were important during crises and stressed the significant impact of collective efforts in providing relief.

Mr Amadu and Alhaji Angola echoed similar sentiments, stressing the crucial role of media organisations such as Marhaba FM in fostering community support and positive change.

They encouraged other media outlets to engage with their audiences and address pressing societal issues.

“The initiative by Marhaba Media Ltd and the Muslim community has been lauded as a good example of the power of unity and compassion in times of adversity, reflecting the Ghanaian people's commitment to supporting each other irrespective of religion and political differences,” Mr Amadu said.

Appreciation

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed appreciation on behalf of the community, for the support, and called for more assistance from benevolent organisations and individuals to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods.