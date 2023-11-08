All set for Graphic community health screening Saturday

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 08 - 2023 , 07:28

All is set for the annual community health screening exercise, sponsored by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL).

Scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Graphic Clinic at Adabraka, the event forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The exercise will start at 8 a.m. and healthcare experts will offer various medical, dental, lab test and optical services for free.

Beneficiaries will also receive relevant medication for free, receive appropriate counselling services, or get referred for further treatment.

The Corporate Affairs Manager of the GCGL, Emmanuel Arthur, announced this when he paid a courtesy call on the Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, last Monday at the Adabraka Atukpai Stool Office in Accra.

Community benefit

The visit was to officially notify the traditional authorities and landlords of Adabraka of the exercise, which had always attracted the authority’s blessing and support.

Mr Arthur indicated that the event formed part of plans to ensure that the community got the full benefit of the company.

He, therefore, appealed to the chief and his elders, as they had done in the past, to call out the residents to come out in their numbers for the health screening.

“We, on our part, will send our information van on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to do community announcements,” he added.

Arrangements

To ensure that the older patrons were able to cross the busy Adabraka street safely, he said the clinic security guards would be put on alert to help them.

He said the company was also hoping to get more sponsors on board to help include more services under the free health screening.

In addition, he said the organisation had more activities in the pipeline to ensure that health care became affordable to those who could not afford to visit the hospitals, including free National Health Insurance Scheme registration and many others.

Valuable service

Nii Adjabeng II expressed gratitude to the management of the GCGL for the laudable initiative and said not only had Graphic been consistent, but it had also taken feedback and included more services such as optical and dental care to the exercise.

He said over the years, Graphic had not only provided valuable services but had also given its support to the community anytime the need arose and commended the company’s management for building a healthy relationship with the community.

“We have been enjoying services and support from your organisation for close to 20 years, and we are grateful for that,” he said.

The Adabraka Atukpai Mantse further expressed his excitement that the company was considering the old folks by putting in place measures to enable them to get to the venue safely.