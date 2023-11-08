2 Adaklu-Tsriefe transformer thieves caged

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 08 - 2023 , 07:09

Two of the three men arrested on October 5 this year for stealing a power transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Adaklu-Tsrefe in the Volta Region have been sentenced to five years imprisonment each by the Ho Circuit Court.

They are Sitsofe Agbodza, 26, and Deladem Kodzo Tsrakasu, 29, all plumbers.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted stealing and stealing, and each was sentenced to five years behind bars for each count, with the sentences running concurrently.

The court, presided over by Mr Joseph Nadaado Mac-Ali, deferred the sentence of the third accused person, Abdul Wahab Seydou, for three weeks for a social enquiry report to be prepared on him and submitted to the court, considering is young age.

Outcome

The court remanded him in police custody, pending the outcome of the report.

The court heard that the accused persons from Tema succeeded in removing the transformer worth GHc104,000 soon after midnight but were spotted by a hunter who was on his way to the forest.

The prosecution said when the hunter sought to know from them what they were doing by the transformer at that time, the men threw an iron rod at him, whereupon the hunter fired shots into the air repeatedly.

Gunshots

The gunshots woke up some members of the community and they turned up at the scene, prompting the thieves to run up the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain, the prosecution added.

The townsmen kept vigil at the foot of the mountain until 3:00 a.m. when the three men descended into the waiting hands of the townsmen who grabbed them and handed them over to the police in Ho, the court was further told.

Meanwhile, the Warlord of Adaklu-Tsriefe, Togbe Edem III has renewed his warning that thieves who came to the community to carry out their nefarious activities would never find their way out of the community.

“We are always vigilant in our community and we will grab them and hand them over to the police without delay,” he added.

For her part, the Volta General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Christina Jatoe-Kaleo commended the people of Adaklu-Tsriefe for their vigilance and urged other communities to be on guard for such criminals.