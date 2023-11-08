Return guilty verdict against Major Mahama ‘killers’ — Prosecution

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 08 - 2023 , 07:03

The prosecution in the trial of the 14-person accused of murdering Major Mahama has impressed on a seven-member jury to return a guilty verdict against the accused persons.

Addressing the jury on the charge of murder last Monday, a Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, urged the jury not to allow defence lawyers to confuse them during their addresses.

Bringing her address to a close, Mrs Keelson said, “The prosecution has, therefore, succeeded in proving the offences against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.

“I urge you to return a verdict of guilt against each of the accused persons,” she added.

Alleged killing

Major Mahama was a captain, who led a 31-member military team deployed to Denkyira-Obuasi, now New Obuasi, to guard the properties of the C&G Alaska Mining Company to help stop illegal mining and encroachment in the area.

He was lynched in May 2017 at New Obuasi in the Central Region after he was mistaken for an armed robber.

William Baah, the then Assembly Member for the area, is standing trial for abetment of murder, while the other 13 are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and substantive charge of murder.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been in prison custody since the commencement of the trial in 2018.

The other accused persons are Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy; Kofi Nyame aka Abortion; Charles Kwaning aka Akwasi Boah; Kwame Tuffour; Joseph Appiah Kubi; Michael Anim; Bismarck Donkor; John Bosie; Akwasi Asante; Charles Kwaning; Emmanuel Badu; Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

Attack

The Chief State Attorney said it was clear the accused persons intended to cause the death of Maj. Mahama, adding, “And they (accused persons) found it amazing that Major Mahama was still alive after all the attacks on him.

“The intent of the accused persons showed clearly that when they attacked Major Mahama with stones, gun, cement and sticks, their intention was to harm and kill him,” she added.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, November 13 this year.

The defence counsel are expected to address the jury.



Facts

The facts, as presented by the prosecution, were that Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region to check illegal mining activities.

At 8 a.m. on May 29, 2017, Major Mahama, wearing civilian clothes but with his sidearm, left his detachment base for a 20-kilometre jog.

At 9:25 a.m., the military officer got to the outskirts of Denkyira Obuasi, where some women were selling foodstuffs by the roadside.

He stopped to interact with the women and even bought some snails, which he left in their custody to be taken upon his return from jogging.

While he was taking out money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he had bought the snails and a few others saw his sidearm tucked to his waist.

Soon after he left, one of the women telephoned the assembly member for Denkyira Obuasi to report what they had seen.

“Without verifying the information, the assembly member mobilised the accused persons and others, some now at large, to attack the military officer,” the prosecution stated.

It added that the mob met Major Mahama near the Denkyira Obuasi cemetery and, without allowing him to explain and identify himself, “attacked him with implements such as clubs, cement blocks and machetes, killed him and burnt a portion of his body”.