Ewe Association in US present to flood victims

Della Russel Ocloo Nov - 08 - 2023 , 06:58

The Ewe Association of Chicago in the United States of America (Milenorvisi Group) has donated relief items worth GH¢33,000 to flood victims in the Bakpa Awadiwo-Kome community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The community, which is one of the heavily affected ones within Central Tongu, was completely washed away following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in September 2023.

The donation, according to the Group's President, Caroline Amexo, was made in response to news reports about the plight of the flood victims, many of whom have no homes or livelihoods to return to even after the water recedes.

The spillage of the dam has displaced thousands of people and caused damage to several homes in North, Central and South Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

Other areas affected include the Ada and Shai Osudoku districts in the Greater Accra Region, as well as farms in Lower Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman districts in the Eastern Region.

Chief

The Chief of Awadiwoe-Kome, Togbe Kwabla Sakpiti V, who received the items on behalf of the victims, said that the community was no longer safe for habitation and that the residents wish to be resettled out of the community.

Describing the situation of the displaced people as dire, Togbe Sakpiti said they have nothing left in the community.

"Our onion farms, the 400-acre palm plantation which is a community project which my people feed on and our fishing nets have all been washed away.

The elderly, who are on medication are struggling to survive with nothing and our hope is that engagements with the Volta River Authority (VRA) will yield something positive by way of compensation to help the people to rebuild their lives," Togbe Sakpiti said.