ECOWAS Brown Card gets new national executives

The new Chairman of the Executive Committee (Board) of the Ghana National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Mr Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, has said that the board will invigorate the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme Protocol and build on the good works of the former board.
He said the focus of the new Executive Committee, would be to pursue fair and prompt settlement of cross-border claims, create public awareness of the relevance of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, handle cross-border accident cases effectively and prudently and efficiently manage finances of the bureau.
Mr Obeng-Adiyiah made the assertions in a speech he delivered following the induction of the new board into office last Tuesday.
Cross-border accidents
He said when it came to cross-border accidents, it was pertinent that both local insurers and those from other ECOWAS member countries treated the named insured fairly and settled claims promptly.
“The board would, therefore, be collaborating with the Permanent Secretariat of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme which is based in Lome, Togo to achieve this,” he said.
Members
The new Executive Committee members were elected on December 20 and included the following; Mr Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, Managing Director, Unique Insurance Company Ltd; Mr Henry Bukari, Managing Director, Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd; Mr Matthew Aidoo, Managing Director, Priority Insurance Company Ltd; Mr Solomon Lartey, Managing Director, Activa International Insurance Company Ltd and Mrs Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, Managing Director, SAHAM Insurance Ghana Ltd.
The rest are Mr Patrick Agyekum, General Secretary, Ghana National Bureau, ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme and Mr Godfried Djanie, Managing Director, Millennium Insurance Company Ltd who was the immediate past chairman.
A representative each from the National Insurance Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration serve on the executive committee as observers.
The new board shall supervise the affairs of the bureau for a period of two years up to December 31, 2020.