EOCO, Police destroy unwholesome turkey at Kpone landfill site

Officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Tema, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, yesterday disposed of a large consignment of unwholesome turkey which was being repackaged for sale to the public.
The turkey, which was confiscated in a dawn swoop by the personnel of the EOCO and the Ghana Police Service, was dumped and destroyed at the Kpone landfill site in the presence of officials from the Environmental Health Directorate of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the security agencies.
An official of the EOCO told the Daily Graphic that the outfit received information that some scavengers at the Kpone landfill where picking fresh turkey, which they processed and packaged for sale to the unsuspecting public.
The source said at about 3:30 a.m. yesterday, officials of the EOCO and the Ghana Police Service went to the landfill and were directed to the abode of some squatters suspected to be engaged in the act.
Processing
According to the official, they met two girls, both aged 16, at the house and saw about three baskets full of turkey which had been steamed and another pack of two baskets which had been roasted while others were in a grill.
The EOCO official said further checks in the house revealed sack loads of the fresh product that had offensive odour.
The official said in the process of interrogating the two girls, a man came and identified himself as Lawe Adibo, the husband of the owner of the turkey, whose name he gave as Rebecca (aka Asobo) who is now on the run.
The three were arrested and sent to the Tema Regional Police Headquarters for further investigations, while officials of the three agencies transported the seized items to the dumping site and with the aide of a bulldozer supervised their destruction.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.