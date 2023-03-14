Ghana Statistical Service warns against fake census recruitment portal

GraphicOnline Mar - 14 - 2023 , 15:17

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has issued a warning to the public about a fake recruitment portal that is currently being promoted on social media. The portal, which claims to be for the 2023 Census recruitment exercise, is asking unsuspecting individuals to pay recruitment fees.

According to the GSS, the unscrupulous individuals behind the fake portal are misleading and enticing members of the public to pay them money in exchange for non-existent jobs.

The GSS in a press release issued today clarified that it had not launched any recruitment campaign for the 2023 Census, as population and housing censuses are conducted decennially - every ten years. The next census is anticipated to be conducted in 2031.

The GSS has instead launched a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8).

The Service emphasized that it had not authorized anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf.

The GSS also urged members of the public to be cautious and not to deal with anyone except through the official channels provided by the Service. Anyone caught using the name of the Service for fraudulent recruitment operations will be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.

The Management of the Ghana Statistical Service expressed gratitude to members of the public for their continuous cooperation and support and encouraged them to report any person who has collected money from them with the view to securing them jobs with the GSS via the helplines and email address provided in the press release (below).

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

“GSS 2023 CENSUS” DISCLAIMER

Accra – March 14, 2023

It has come to the attention of the Management of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) that some unscrupulous persons have launched a fake portal captioned: “GHANA STATISTICAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT PORTAL 2023: Approved Application portal For The Ghana Statistical Service Job Recruitment of new staffs for the 2023 Census.”

These unscrupulous individuals are reportedly promoting the said fake recruitment portal on social media and are misleading/enticing unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees to them.

Members of the public are hereby informed that GSS HAS NOT launched any recruitment campaign for any 2023 Census. It is important to note that population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years.

As a result, the next census is anticipated to be conducted in 2031 given that the most recent Population and Housing Census (PHC) was carried out in 2021.

Instead, the Service has currently opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8) which can be accessed via the link https://ibes2023.statsghhub.com/

We also wish to state unequivocally that Ghana Statistical Service HAS NOT authorised anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise on our behalf.

All GSS field work is always communicated through official channels such as press statements, media advisories or publications on the GSS website (https://statsghana.gov.gh/). Additionally, recruitment for projects is always launched and conducted via the website of GSS, as in the case of the upcoming IBES and GLSS8.

Members of the public are hereby cautioned not to deal with anyone except the link provided above. Further, anyone caught in the illegal act of using the name of the Service for fraudulent recruitment operations will be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.

Members of the public are also urged to report any person who has collected moneys from them with the view to securing them jobs with GSS via the helplines and email address provided in this release.

The Management of Ghana Statistical Service wishes to thank members of the public for their continuous cooperation and support.