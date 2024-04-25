Zipline hits 1 million delivery mark

Daily Graphic Apr - 25 - 2024 , 09:27

Ghana’s leading drone logistics delivery company, Zipline, is determined to partner with top brands and institutions to transform the future of logistics using autonomous drones, hoping to achieve one million deliveries per day.

Advertisement

It said with support from notable supporters such as Sequoia Capital, a16z and Google Ventures, Zipline had firmly established itself as a disruptive leader in the industry. In a statement to mark its one-millionth since it launced its operation on Apirl 24, 2019, delivery, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zipline, Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, said it was not only a monumental achievement but a significant leap forward in the logistics delivery sector.

“This historic milestone is marked by the delivery of two bags of IV fluid from a Zipline distribution centre in Ghana to a local health facility”, he stated. He stated that the achievement of the one millionth delivery milestone underscored Zipline’s dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes and addressing societal needs across Africa, stressing that innovation and expansion plans, would help shape the future of healthcare delivery, not only in Ghana but globally.

“As Zipline continues to innovate and expand its reach, it is poised to shape the future of healthcare delivery on the continent and beyond,” the statement said.

Impact

Mr Cliffton said Zipline’s collaboration with the government and the health ministry has been pivotal, completing over 540,000 drone delivery flights across Ghana. These deliveries, the Zipline CEO indicated, had directly impacted the lives of over 17 million Ghanaians across 13 regions, saving 6,014 lives through emergency deliveries, including blood products and snake anti-venom since 2019.

He said the company had facilitated the delivery of 12.2 million vaccine doses, including 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccines, leading to a 21 per cent increase in vaccination coverage and a 44 per cent reduction in missed opportunities to vaccinate in Ghana.

Collaboration

The CEO said having successfully helped in reaching out and helping to deliver essential and critical services to hard-to-reach areas, it remained committed to improving services in key areas such as health care, quick commerce and food delivery, and it was committed to maintaining the collaboration to ensure that services to these critical areas are enhanced, envisioning a future where Zipline achieved one million deliveries per day.

“Zipline’s infrastructure expansion in Ghana, with six distribution centres strategically located across the country has enabled swift and efficient on-demand drone delivery services.

“The three areas where the incentive makes the most sense today are health care, quick commerce and food”, Mr Cliffton said.