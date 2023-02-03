Volta GMA holds awards Saturday

The Volta Region Division of the Ghana Medical Association comprising the Volta and Oti regions, will hold an awards event tomorrow at Ho to honour outstanding members of the fraternity and related industry personalities.
The Chairman of the Volta Region Division of the association, Dr Kwaku Appiagyei Boadu-Ayeboafoh, said the event is intended to recognise and appreciate medical practitioners and healthcare facilities that have served the people with commitment and dedication in the two regions.
Categories
The awards will be in 11 categories, including Lifetime Achievement, Private Health Facility, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) Facility, Ghana Health Service Facility, Healthcare Personality and Speciality Healthcare Service.
The rest are Junior Doctor, Dental Healthcare Service, Healthcare Facility Management, Spirit of Medical Service and Medical Education.
Nominees for Lifetime Achievement are Drs Kofi Effah, Geoffrey Reginald KwasiNyamuane, Nelson Affram and Habib Ahmed, while Royal Hospital, Ho; Cedar Hospital, Hohoe; and New Hope Hospital in Vieve, Ketu South, are competing for the best private facility prize.
The top liners for CHAG facility are Catholic Hospital, Battor; Margret Marquart Hospital, Kpando; and St Anthony Catholic Hospital, Dzodze, with the Volta Regional Hospital, Sogakope
District Hospital and Worawora Government Hospital competing for the award under the Ghana Health Service Facility category.
More honours
Drs Nelson Affram, Hintermann Mbroh, Kofi Effah and Davidson Iroko are vying for honours in the Health Personality Award, while Dr Nelson Affram, Dr Kofi Effah, Dr Vishnu Abayateye and Dr Hintermann Mbroh chase the award for Speciality Healthcare Service.
The award for Junior Doctor is being contested for by Drs Sosa Elinam Armstrong, Israel Hagbevor, Ebenezer Aheto and Nathaniel Gaglo, while contenders for the Dental Care category are Drs Napoleon Yohannes Nyorgorme and Richard Atuwo.
Those competing for recognition in the Healthcare Facility Management are Drs Habib Ahmed, John Tampouri, Fidelis Atia and Hayford Atuguba, with Drs Nelson Affram, Abigail Quist and Hintermann Mbroh chasing the Spirit of Medical Service award.
The practitioners vying for the Outstanding Contributions to Medical Education Award are Prof. Harry Tagbor, Prof. Fred Binka, Prof. Yaw Asante Awuku and Dr Emmanuel Nachelle.