Government PR excellence awards comes off in February 2023

The 2022 Government Public Relations Officers (PRO) Excellence Award is scheduled for February 2023.
The objective of the award ceremony is to recognise the significant role played by Public Relations practitioners in the circulation of communication in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
The Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) of the Information Services Department, Mrs. Ethel Codjoe-Amissah made this known in an interview in Accra.
She noted that the award seeks to promote development, growth and proactive professional practice for enhanced government image as well as showcase excellence and innovation within the industry. “The award ceremony on the theme: ’Changing the narrative on Government Communication’’ will be held at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on the 18th February, 2023 to recognize practitioners who have excelled in their work as communicators,” she stated.
According to Mrs Codjoe Amissah of PRCD, the event will also see over ninety (90) Government PROs converging at the Tang Palace Hotel to interact and network and the recognition of a distinguished twelve (12) appreciated for the year under review.
‘‘Our Public Relations Practitioners who demonstrated exceptional personal commitment to submitting inputs on the Bonsu platform - an online medium designed to collate updated information on their activities and programs as well as those who were highly assessed by their host MDAs during the PR monitoring and evaluation exercise last year will be recognized and appreciated’’. She opined.
Mrs Codjoe Amissah expressed the hope that the awards ceremony would inspire practitioners to do their utmost best to encourage proactive practice, and forester a better relationship with stakeholders for enhanced communication on government programs and activities.
“It will also promote professionalism and hard work among government Public Relations Practitioners which will inevitably translate into effective handling of government communication for the needed attitudinal and behavioural change among the citizenry for national development” she added.
Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the sector Minister for Information and his Deputy, Chief Executives, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Chief Directors and other important personalities within the government and private sectors.
The Information Services Department (ISD) is the policy-implementing body of the Ministry of Information responsible for appointing Public Relations Officers (PROs) to government Ministries, Departments and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) as well as coordinating their activities for government communication.