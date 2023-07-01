Tap into experiences, expertise of retired staff -Tsatsu Tsikata urges GNPC

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jul - 01 - 2023 , 10:52

Staff of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have been urged to tap into the experiences and expertise of retired professionals to help improve on the fortunes of the establishment.

A former CEO of GNPC, Tsatsu Tsikata, who gave the advice said retired staff of the corporation had the required expertise to help improve on its operations, and that management did not need to rely on foreign consultants to turn things around.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the retired staff association (GReSA) of GNPC in Tema.

Gratitude

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, expressed gratitude to the former chief executives and retired staff of the organisation who he said had contributed in diverse ways to the establishment and growth of the organisation, including the discovery of hydrocarbons which had put the nation on the world map of oil-producing countries.

Mr Danquah also expressed the hope that the management would continue to count on them for support in the growth of the organisation.

He re-emphasised the need to make use of the vast experience of the retired staff, adding that “Sonatrach in Algeria uses retired staff as consultants to build the capacity of its existingemployees and those of other emerging oil countries at its training institute (Sonatrach AIP) considered by African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) as the best on the continent”.

Objectives

The President of GReSA, Lawrence Kwaw Sam, said among the aims of the association was to seek the welfare of members and also bring their varied experiences to bear on the oil and gas industry.

He said the association had arguably some of the greatest pool of knowledge and expertise which could be utilised to help for the accelerated development of the industry and the nation in general.

Mr Sam said the association had initiated processes to register a consultancy firm to avail their experiences and expertise to industry players.

The Board Chair of the GNPC, Freddie Blay, said the nation would continue to explore hydrocarbon resources to ensure citizens benefited from it.

Members

Other members of the executive body of GReSA include K.B. Amissah-Arthur, vice-president; Prosper Ahiakonu, financial secretary; Edward Ababio, organiser; Mame Yaa Edusei, executive officer; Edward Ossom, executive officer; Nana Osei Bonsu, executive officer, petrol business, and Ben Asante, executive officer, petro technical.