Independent Power producers suspend planned shutdown

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 30 - 2023 , 19:47

The Independent Power Producers (IPP) have suspended their planned shutdown.

The move follows their engagement with the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The IPPs had earlier threatened to shutdown power production by June 30, 2023 if government failed to pay 30 percent of the debt owed them.

Explaining the new move to suspend the planned shutdown, Graphic Online understands that the Chamber of Independent Power Producers of Ghana (IPPG) have agreed to keep operating their power plants after July 1, 2023.

As part of the understanding reached, all the IPPs have received an offer of payments from ECG to enable them operate in the interim thereby providing the government and ECG the needed grace period to address the outstanding arrears in the energy sector and to meet their contractual obligations.

Even before government presents a formal proposal to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on how it intended to restructure a US$1.4 billion debt, in a second round of domestic debt rationalisation, the group of six said any debt restructuring discussion was off the table.

Consequently, the IPPs made a demand for the government to immediately pay 30 per cent of the debt, noting that failure to do so would mean they can’t guarantee power supplies beyond June 30, 2023.

