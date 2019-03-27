fbpx

Takoradi baby thief accused persons remanded in police custody

BY: Graphic Online

The two suspects said to have stolen a one-year-old baby at the Takoradi market circle last Friday have been remanded in police custody.

A Takoradi Circuit Court on Wednesday said Mawusi Rose Fiaku, 42, and her accomplice, believed to be her boyfriend Lawson Lartey 32 should be remanded and re-appear on April 5.

They have been charged with stealing of child and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Mawusi pleaded guilty to all the charges and pleaded with the court to have mercy on her because she was pregnant.

The court subsequently ordered that the police should conduct a pregnancy test on Mawusi at an accredited health facility.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Lawson Lartey, the accomplice, however, though his lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charges and argued that he was misled by circumstances after Mawusi had earlier told him she was pregnant and had subsequently given birth whilst he was outside the country.

Read also: One-year-old baby stolen at Takoradi market circle

The one-year-old boy, allegedly stolen at the Takoradi market Circle last Friday was found Tuesday March 26 dawn.

Francis Mawusi Ahiabenu was found by police at a slum in the Takoradi suburb of Effia Kuma.

The two accused persons said to have taken the baby were subsequently arrested by the police.

CLICK this link to read the facts of the case