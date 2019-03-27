Takoradi baby thief accused persons remanded in police custody

The two suspects said to have stolen a one-year-old baby at the Takoradi market circle last Friday have been remanded in police custody
.
They have been charged with stealing of child and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Mawusi pleaded guilty to all the charges and pleaded with the court to have mercy on her because she was pregnant.
The court subsequently ordered that the police should conduct a pregnancy test on Mawusi at an accredited health facility.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Lawson Lartey, the accomplice, however, though his lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charges and argued that he was misled by circumstances after Mawusi had earlier told him she was pregnant and had subsequently given birth whilst he was outside the country.
Read also: One-year-old baby stolen at Takoradi market circle
The one-year-old boy, allegedly stolen at the Takoradi market Circle last Friday was found
Francis Mawusi Ahiabenu was found by police at a slum in the Takoradi suburb of Effia Kuma.
The two accused persons said to have taken the baby were subsequently arrested by the police.
CLICK this link to read the facts of the case