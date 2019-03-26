Takoradi missing one-year-old boy found

The one-year-old boy, allegedly stolen at the Takoradi market Circle last Friday has been found
.
Two persons, a woman, and her boyfriend, suspected to have taken the baby have been arrested by the police Graphic Onlne has gathered.
Details of the police operation are yet to be made public.
It was a middle-aged woman [seen in CCTV footage above] who is said to have stolen the one-year-old baby boy from the mother at the Takoradi Market Circle last Friday.
The suspect, who was in a long dress with a veil covering her face is alleged to have pretended to be shopping in the market and engaged the boy’s mother, Nana Akosua, in a conversation.
The unidentified suspect requested to assist Nana
The suspect then took the boy and his siblings to a nearby pastries shop and bought them some, and later returned the siblings leaving the boy with the pastries seller.
The suspect then promised to return the boy but subsequently bolted with the boy without the mother noticing.
Later, the victim’s mother,
The frustrated mother began searching for her baby but could only get footage of the suspect leaving with the baby.
A CCTV camera being used by a cluster of banks around the area captured the woman moving away from the market with the child in her arms.
The Takoradi police then launched a manhunt for the suspect and the baby.
The baby with the alleged boyfriend of the suspect
More to follow...